Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 05.25.17

Sarasota’s Jacqueline Putrino, 12, is a member of the Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association. She won the GSJGA’s Suncoast Middle School Golf Championship event at Capri Isles Golf Club in Venice, shooting a nine-hole score of 38.

How long have you been playing golf?

Basically my whole life. Probably three-and-a-half years competitively. My mom (Regina Putrino) went to Auburn University to play golf. She got me into it. Now I take lessons from Kevin Swan at TPC Prestancia.

What is the appeal of golf to you?

When you hit the ball well, it feels so good, and I like the competition.

What is your best skill as a golfer?

Probably irons or drives. I’ve just found the most success with them, compared to putting and chipping.

What is your favorite golf memory?

I played at Grand National at Auburn. It’s part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. It’s just so pretty there. It’s my favorite course.

Is there a course you most want to play?

Well, obviously, Augusta National. That’s everyone’s dream.

What is your favorite food?

Pepperoni pizza. I’m a very simple person. I also don’t like a lot of cheese. We always say, “light on the cheese.”

What is your favorite movie?

I like “Iron Man.” All of them. I like Marvel movies. My brother (Charles Putrino) does too, he got me into them.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

Keep it simple. Don’t have too many thoughts, because that just messes with me. People say I’m like a “natural” player. I don’t like to think a lot on the course about my swing. I do what feels natural.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

This was when my dog (Yodi, a golden retriever/Siberian husky mix) was a puppy. She was running at my door, a glass door. She jumped but crashed into the door. It was kind of sad, but she was OK, so it was really funny.

Finish this sentence: “Jacqueline Putrino is ... ”

... A golfer who loves to hang out with her friends. That’s what I find most fun.