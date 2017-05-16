Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 05.18.17

Adrian Guzman is a junior at Booker High School. He will be the captain of the wrestling team next season.

How long have you been wrestling?

Since my sophomore year. My friend (Calvin Williams) wanted me to come wrestle. He recommended me because we didn’t have anyone at 120 pounds at the time. They wanted someone.

Were you nervous before wrestling for the first time?

No, I was just confused. I was still just starting to learn (the sport). It was fun, though.

What is the appeal of wrestling to you now?

I like it because you have to try hard. You have to put in work. You can’t give up and not want to practice. It gets anger out.

Did you play other sports growing up?

When I was younger, I played baseball. Then I started playing football more. I played football as a sophomore and junior. I’m still deciding (on next season).

What is your best skill as a wrestler?

Leg riding. I’ve watched Jeffrey (Phillips, a current senior wrestler) do it every year that I’ve wrestled. That’s his best thing, and that’s how I learned, by watching him.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Probably California. It’s nice out there, they have lots of beaches, and it’s always sunny.

What is your favorite TV show or movie?

My favorite show would be “Friday Night Tykes.” It’s about kids who play football.

What hobbies do you have?

I fish and I play video games. My favorite game right now is “NBA2K17.”

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math. It’s just easy for me. I want to be an engineer when I get older. I like building things. I always have since I was little.

Finish this sentence: “Adrian Guzman is ...”

... A hard worker. I don’t like being lazy during anything. I don’t like to see people sit and watch. I want them to come get better.