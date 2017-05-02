Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 05.04.17

Lexi Albero is a junior on the Sarasota High softball team. She collected 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings Feb. 21 during the Sailors' 6-1 win over Manatee, and held Lakewood Ranch, ranked by MaxPreps as the second-best team in Class 8A, to one run in 5 1/3 innings of work April 27.

When did you start playing softball?

Since I was 5. I think my parents (Dave and Anna Albero) signed me up for it, but it was my decision to keep playing. I decided I liked it.

What is the appeal of softball to you?

It's really fun when I get to pitch. Throwing to real batters is fun because I throw a 'rise ball.' It's fun to watch people swing and miss.

What is your best skill on the field?

Pitching. I started when I was 8 or 9, pitching. It's a lot of work, I practice every day, even back then.

What is your favorite softball memory?

Freshman year, when we went to states. It was fun, it was a good experience.

Why do you wear No. 16?

Mainly because it was given to me in my size, but I do like it because my actual favorite number is 15. My mom's birthday is on the 15th of November. When I came on the team, the only open one close to that was 16.

What is your favorite food?

Chicken. Chicken is good. Grilled chicken, yeah. (Laughs).

What is your favorite TV show?

'Grey's Anatomy.' It's pretty good.

What is your dream vacation spot?

I like New York City a lot. I have been there twice. I like how it moves. Everything is fast-paced.

What hobbies do you have outside of softball and school?

I like taking pictures for art. I was top-25 in an art show earlier this year (CreateSRQ).

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

Probably just to have fun with things, and not think about things. Don't put too much pressure on yourself. A lot of times, in life and in softball, you think too much about something and you end up not doing the best you could.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

I don't remember, let me think. The other day, I got hit in the face with a ball. It was coming at me slow, it was off the net. I didn't move. I found that funny. I laughed pretty hard. I had the chance to move, but instead I watched it happen to myself. (Laughs).

Finish this sentence: "Lexi Albero is ... "

... Someone who can move past adversity. I don't know, I feel like a lot happens. Like, not good things, sometimes. I've been able to move past them.