Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 04.27.17

Alex Arauz is a senior on the Sarasota High baseball team. He is committed to play for Chipola College next season. On April 19, Arauz hit a walk-off single to give the Sailors a 6-5 win over Braden River.

When did you first start playing baseball?

Since I was 5. My grandparents (Nelson and Lela Montenegro) got me into it. I lived with them for six or seven years growing up.

What is the appeal of baseball to you?

It gets me away from school and other stuff. It clears my mind.

What is your best skill on the field?

Communicating and talking. I like to be heard. I like being loud. I think that is one of the keys to being a good athlete, communication.

What is your favorite baseball memory?

My sophomore year, we went to the state championship. That's the furthest I've gone in competition that means something. That was pretty cool.

What is your favorite food?

Anything my mom (Jessica Arauz) cooks. She's probably the best cook I've ever had. I don't know what's going to happen when I leave for college.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Somewhere in Africa. I would love to go to Africa. Just the news and stuff I read about how they suffer and the lack of water, all kinds of stuff. Plus, there are cool animals there.

What hobbies do you have?

I like to spend time with my family. We go out to eat, watch TV, watch baseball with my dad (Alex Arauz), a lot of baseball with my dad. Sometimes fishing.

What is a random fact about you?

I'm quiet outside of baseball. I don't talk to many people. I always have my headphones on. This is probably the only place I'm loud.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

Don't take anything for granted. Some people take everything they have for granted and they don't look at other places in the world or other people's lives. They (other people) don't have half the stuff you have. I think that's something that means a lot. Sometimes even family, parents for example. Some kids grow up not having a dad or a mom. That's something that means a lot, you know?

Finish this sentence: "Alex Arauz is ... "

... A kid chasing a dream bigger than himself. I play baseball because it's something I want to achieve. It will mean (a lot to) more than just me. I want to help my parents and my family. It's for people who have helped me.