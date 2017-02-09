Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 02.09.17

Jovan Cine is a senior wrestler at the Sarasota Military Academy. He went undefeated in the 152-pound division at the Southside Duals on Feb. 4.

How long have you been wrestling?

Since freshman year here at SMA. My oldest brother (Anthony Aurelien), he used to wrestle at Sarasota. I just got that from there. I was like, 'He wrestled. I want to wrestle. Let's get into it.'

What is your best skill as a wrestler?

Probably the single-leg (takedown). It's pretty hard to get out of.

What is your favorite wrestling memory?

I actually would not say I have a favorite, but what sticks out is losing. When you lose, you have to know what you did wrong. You have to know what you have to work on, fix it up and then improve.

What are some of your hobbies?

I like going to the gym, running, swimming sometimes when I have the chance.

What is your favorite TV show?

My favorite show right now is 'Limitless.' It's very interesting, it's intriguing.

What is your favorite food?

I'd have to say Chinese food, just in general. It beats them all.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math, which is surprising to some people. You're solving problems, you work hard and then you're like, 'Man, what's wrong with this problem? How do you solve it?' And then you solve it. It just completes that hole that has been aggravating you for a long time.

What is the best piece of advice you have been given?

You have to want it more than the next man. If the next man is working hard, that means you have to work even harder than he is. In life, it's all a competition, mainly.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

I was walking out of Red Lobster with my family, we went after church. I forget exactly what I said, but I think I cited something from a movie that just fit the situation so perfectly. We were just laughing, I was literally crying.

Finish this sentence: "Jovan Cine is..."

...very competitive. Everything in life, you have to work hard for. If you don't, someone is going to work harder for it.