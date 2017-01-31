Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 02.02.17

Michael Bush II is a junior wrestler at Sarasota High. He went undefeated (5-0) in the 113-pound weight class at the Live Greco Invitational in Lutz on Jan. 28, and was not scored on during the entire tournament.

How long have you been wrestling?

Six years. I met one of my dad's (Michael Bush) old high school coaches (Kevin Hayward) at McIntosh when I was in fifth grade. They started talking about wrestling, and I was kind of interested in it. I came to a practice I think the next week, and liked it.

What is your best skill as a wrestler?

I'm really good at cradles.

What is your favorite wrestling memory?

Last year, I was wrestling a really tough kid (Marcus Jean Baptiste, Freedom High School) that I actually had lost to before. I think I was up by one point in the third period, he shot and I dumped him onto his back and ended up pinning him. That secured me placing at states last year. It was a really good feeling.

What are your hobbies outside of wrestling?

I like going fishing. I like to cook stuff at my house. My dad is a really good cook, so I like to help him out.

What is your favorite food?

Ribeye steak. We grill it up so it's really good.

What is your favorite TV show?

Game of Thrones.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math. I'm just really good at it. I'm in AP Calculus as a junior. I want to get into finance, maybe be a financial adviser, so math is a big part of that.

What is the best piece of advice you have been given?

"Nothing good happens after midnight."

When did you laugh the hardest?

I was like 6, and I had gotten a dirt bike for Christmas. After I got to ride it, my older sister (Alana Bush) got to ride it. Our house was right at the entrance of a neighborhood, and there was a big sign there. When she got on the bike, she didn't know what to do and just ran into the sign. She was probably only going 5 miles an hour, that is what made it funny. It wasn't like she went fast into it, she was barely idling and still managed to crash into the entrance sign.

Finish this sentence: "Michael Bush is..."

...A champion. That is basically all I have been thinking about the past couple weeks, just focusing on the state tournament and a couple of the kids I'll have to beat to achieve that goal.