Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 01.26.17

Patrick Skladanowski is a senior forward on the Riverview boys soccer team. With his attacking ability, he's a leading player for the team, which has a 11-6-3 record as of Jan. 23. Skladanowski scored four goals in his team's 5-2 win over North Port on Jan. 12.

1. When did you start playing soccer?

When I pretty much started walking. My parents wanted me to get into the sport. It's what they wanted, and it turned out to be something I really love to do.

2. What is your best skill on the field?

I have speed. Definitely speed. I'm one of the fastest players out there, let's just say that.

3. What is your favorite soccer memory?

Sophomore year when I first made the varsity team. I was a bench player, and then one of our forwards got injured. That's when Coach (Edward Stroop) put me in, and I scored two goals that game.

4. Do you listen to music before games?

Kind of. It depends what my mood is, really. Some games I just feel like they're really important and I need to focus, and other games it feels like I need to get in the mood, I need to play some music that will get me pumped up, like Drake.

5. What is your favorite food?

Chinese food. Any Chinese food.

6. What is your favorite movie or TV show?

Magic really interests me, so that movie "Now You See Me." It's really crazy how all the effects were made for it. It's just cool.

7. Why do you wear No. 13?

I was looking for a number to start my own individual brand thing. You know, Ronaldo has No. 7, (Robert) Lewandowski wears No. 9. I just wanted to start something original for myself.

8. What is the best piece of advice you have been given?

Coach Stroop, he always says, 'Your skill and ability get you into the room, and your attitude keeps you in the room.' It seems really factual. All these players come out and shine and then they peak at a certain point. What keeps you going is that attitude and your thirst to get better and better and put on a show.

9. What was the time when you laughed the hardest?

One of out teammates, his name is Lucas DePaula, everything he says, everything that comes out of his mouth just makes me get on the ground and bawl laughing.

10. Finish this sentence: "Patrick Skladanowski is ..."

... Determined. I feel like anything I put my mind to, I want to be the best at it. Like, the field I want to go into (plastic surgery). I've been thinking about it since freshman year, it's what I want to do. It's what I want to go to college for. Also soccer, I just want to get better and better.