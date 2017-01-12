Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 01.12.17

Mariah Walker is a freshman volleyball player at Riverview. She was named to the 2016 MaxPreps Freshman All-American team, and averaged 2.7 kills, 4.4 digs and 3.8 serve receptions per match with only 7 errors, helping lead the Rams to their first district title since 2006 and eventually the state semifinals.

When did you start playing volleyball?

I've been playing since the first grade, so since I was 6, I guess. Nine years. My sisters started playing, my older sisters, so I wanted to be like them.

What do you think your best volleyball skill is?

Well, my primary position is libero, so it's on the back row. It's a defensive position. That's what I like doing the best, and passing.

What is your favorite volleyball memory?

This year at Riverview when we won our match to get into the Final Four. We beat Martin County. That was really fun. The volleyball team here hadn't made it that far in a really long time. It was a tight game, and it was really exciting for us.

What music do you listen to before a match?

My sister (Kayla) and I usually listen to music together. We listen to rap music to get pumped.

What is your favorite food?

I do like pizza. That's a go-to. I just get pepperoni.

What is your favorite movie and TV show?

My favorite TV show would have to be "Friends." That's a good one. My favorite movie? Probably "Step Brothers."

Who is your favorite teacher?

This year it's my English teacher, Mr. Harvey. He just talks to us, tells us stories. I think he is my favorite teacher, ever.

What is the best piece of advice you have been given?

Probably to just worry about yourself and not about anyone else. I don't even know who gave that to me. Once you stop worrying about other people and worry about yourself, you can go farther.

What is the hardest time you've ever laughed?

It was probably last year on my club team (Orlando Tampa Volleyball Association). My friend Elly Frierson ... I don't know, she just makes me laugh all the time. She's just so goofy and weird.

Finish this sentence: "Mariah Walker is ..."

... hard working. I have to work hard to keep my position on my team and maintain good grades.