Sarasota 2017 National Signing Day roundup

Today is football’s National Signing Day, and several recruits in the area have committed to play at schools across the country. Check back here throughout the day for an updated list of signings.

Cardinal Mooney

Tristan Hillerich, QB: University of Virginia

Vinny Conetta, OLB/SS: Assumption College

Cardinal Mooney also had the following non-football athletes sign with colleges: Matt Nasser, swimming, Southern Methodist University; Alex Turner, boys soccer, Mercer University; Alex Rodman, baseball, University of South Alabama.

Riverview

Zahodri Jackson, CB: Utah State University

Vince Sellers, Jr, SS: Tennessee State University

Sarasota

Austin Chrzczonowski, OL: Missouri Valley College

Gerome Howard, Jr., DL : Bethune-Cookman University

Booker

Kelvin Pinkney, DT: University of South Florida

National Signing Day is just the start of the signing period, so more area athletes may make commitments in the coming weeks.