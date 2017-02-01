Sarasota 2017 National Signing Day roundup
Today is football’s National Signing Day, and several recruits in the area have committed to play at schools across the country. Check back here throughout the day for an updated list of signings.
Cardinal Mooney
Tristan Hillerich, QB: University of Virginia
Vinny Conetta, OLB/SS: Assumption College
Cardinal Mooney also had the following non-football athletes sign with colleges: Matt Nasser, swimming, Southern Methodist University; Alex Turner, boys soccer, Mercer University; Alex Rodman, baseball, University of South Alabama.
Riverview
Zahodri Jackson, CB: Utah State University
Vince Sellers, Jr, SS: Tennessee State University
Sarasota
Austin Chrzczonowski, OL: Missouri Valley College
Gerome Howard, Jr., DL : Bethune-Cookman University
Booker
Kelvin Pinkney, DT: University of South Florida
National Signing Day is just the start of the signing period, so more area athletes may make commitments in the coming weeks.