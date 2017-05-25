Sarabande condominium sells for $3.3 million.

Edward Kalin, trustee, sold the Unit 161 condominium at 340 S. Palm Ave. to Barbara Siemer, of Sarasota, for $3.3 million. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 4,299 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,859,500 in 1999.

SARASOTA

The Tower Residences

Sara Fields, trustee, sold the Unit 1401 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to 35 Watergate LLC for $1,747,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,751 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,640,000 in 2003.

Prime

Sara McGregor, of Sarasota, sold her home at 909 Pomelo Place to David and Kathleen Tucker, of Sarasota, for $1,725,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,509 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,625,000 in 2015.

Hartsdale

Joshua and Kimberly Mangum sold their home at 1930 Boyce St. to Eric and Christina Fenton, of Sarasota, for $1,078,800. Built in 1948, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $682,000 in 2014.

Laurel Street

Kent Kneisel and Joan Thompson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1910 Laurel St. to Thomas McEachin and Elsee McEachin, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,688 square feet of living area.

1350 Main Residential

Linda Miller, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1206 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Lenore Treiman, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,597 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $757,000 in 2012.

Bay Point Apartments

Steven and Edith Semler, of Washington, D.C., sold their Unit 32 condominium at 350 Golden Gate Point to Anne Martin, of Sarasota, for $805,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,677 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $915,000 in 2005.

Sapphire Shores

Robert Horton, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 512 Sapphire Drive to Steven and Judy Orich, of Sarasota, for $785,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,011 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2013.

Vamo

Patricia Kuehn, of Palm Coast, sold her home at 1711 Vamo Drive to Yvonne Hogan, of Sarasota, for $695,000. Built in 1924, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,418 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $358,000 in 2013.

Bungalow Hill

Helen Watrous, trustee, and Helen Long, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1038 Citrus Ave. to Robert Madden Jr. and Ann Madden, trustees, of Brant Beach, N.J., for $650,000. Built in 1935, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,767 square feet of living area.

Bay Plaza

Diane and Norman Cohen, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 405 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Jeffrey Kessler and Wendy Starr, of Boston, for $605,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2014.

The Landings Treehouse

David Rovine, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 59 condominium at 1423 Landings Place to Andrew and Kimberly Pulliam, of Sarasota, for $537,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $436,500 in 2013.

Pelican Cove

Doris Sohn, trustee, of Northbrook, Ill., sold the Unit 116 condominium at 1607 Boathouse Circle to Ralph and Freda Warrington, of Sarasota, for $504,200. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,635 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 1999.

Eric and Rosemary Stackowicz, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 1709 Clower Creek Drive to Louis Cohen and Lauretta Harris, for Otis, Mass., for $252,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,283 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 2004.

Poinsettia Park

William and Irene Jovell sold their home at 1822 Oleander St. to RJJM LLC for $500,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2009.

Regency House

Sara D’Alessandro, of Mt Pleasant, S.C., sold her Unit 408 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Stephen and Rita Novick and Jonathan Novick, of Bronx, N.Y., for $380,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,400 in 2003.

Bayview Homes I

Terry Black, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 206 condominium at 5400 Eagles Point Circle to Herbert Kent and Nadya Ozmerin, of Garden City, N.Y., for $375,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2004.

South Gate

Alexander and Victoria Stan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2737 Siesta Drive to Elizabeth Bryan and Brian McNamara, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,777 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2009.

Gregory and Michele Klco and Melissa Klco, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2828 Suncrest Drive to Nicole Yrabedra, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,551 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $198,000 in 2015.

Huntington Pointe

CON2444 LLC sold the home at 4203 Hearthstone Drive to Michelle Gilbert, of Sarasota, for $334,800. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,817 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,900 in 2016.

Gulf Gate Woods

Steven and Kelly Kern sold their home at 7226 Bounty Drive to Anthony and Nancy Maniscalco, of Alpharetta, Ga., for $315,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,648 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2009.

John Chervenak, of Nokomis, sold the home at 2431 Cass St. to Donald and Joan Fridshal, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,474 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2004.

Terence and Laura McConville, of Glastonbury, Conn., sold their home at 7433 Mariana Drive to Charles and Jacquelyn Williams, of Altamonte Springs, for $293,500. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,529 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2005.

The Landings South

George and Patricia Decker, trustees, of Virginia Beach, Va., sold the Unit 104 condominium at 1622 Starling Drive to Stewart Pollock, trustee, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1996.

City of Sarasota

Thomas and Grazyna Witcomb, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2747 Floyd St. to Phillip Dickson, of Sarasota, for $299,900. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,752 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,500 in 2016.

Ridgewood

Linda Kis, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2388 Oak Terrace to Adam and Rebekah Bragg, of Sarasota, for $299,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 1988.

SIESTA KEY

Herbert and P. Brandon Solomon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5226 Avenida Del Mare to Mark Loeffel, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,565 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.08 million in 2008.

Alan and Glenda Hodgkinson and A.&G. Hodgkinson Investments Ltd. sold the home at 80 Island Circle to Robert and Kim Greiner, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,196 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2002.

Sarasota Beach

ICIC III LLC sold two properties at 316 Beach Road to Craig Holick and Tamara Solarich, of Northbrook, Ill., for $1.02 million. The first property was built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,500 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,438 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $1.25 million in 2004.

Gulf and Bay Club

Barbara Firek, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 406 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Toons Enterprises LP for $900,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,900 in 2010.

Hamilton Club

Ann Farlow sold her Unit 4 condominium at 3912 Hamilton Club Circle to Robert and Ann Seyerlein, of Bringhamton, N.Y., for $855,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2008.

Sara Sands

Debra Parks and Douglas Klein, trustees, of Charleston, S.C., sold the home at 5034 Windward Ave. to Landz Management & Consulting LLC for $650,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,000 in 1986.

Peppertree Bay

Richard and Penelope Jaskoviak, of Sandwich, Ill., sold their Unit 223-B condominium at 6046 W. Peppertree Way to Mario and Yennil Romero, of Miami, for $640,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2004.

Midnight Cove Bayside

William and Gail O’Toole, of La Grange, Ill., sold their Unit 724 condominium at 6350 Midnight Cove Road to Martin and Ana Sultana, of Dearborn, Mich., for $580,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,500 in 1992.

Fisherman’s Cove

Kenneth and Lauren Doyle, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 213 condominium at 900 Blind Pass Road to SPE #105 LLC for $467,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 969 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2015.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Michael and Dawn Kennedy, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 6267 Midnight Pass Road to Mark and Heather Balsamo, of Fairport, N.Y., for $465,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,469 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2008.

Our House at the Beach

Richard and Leslie Jackson sold their Unit C-216 condominium at 1147 Lake House Circle to Paul King and Patricia Walker King, trustees, of Needham, Mass., for $445,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area.

Midnight Cove II

Samuel Petersheim Jr., of Sarasota, sold his Unit 135 condominium at 1900 Cove II Place to Christopher Peavey and Nancy Kangas, of San Marcos, Calif., for $440,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,238 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $620,000 in 2005.

PALMER RANCH

Deer Creek

Eugene and Dorothy McGonigle, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4450 Deer Creek Blvd. to Matthew and Jaclyn Buurma, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $493,000 in 2006.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Richard and Rachael Nylen, of Yarmouth Port, Mass., sold their home at 3944 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Lawrence Nassau, of Sarasota, for $479,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 1997.

Turtle Rock

Marlene Goldberger, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8143 Nice Way to Tatyana Chernova, of Bensalem, Pa., for $425,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,276 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2006.

Vicki Craig, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 5113 Ridgelake Place to Stephen and Linda Conti, of Toms River, N.J., for $412,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,133 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2008.

North Creek Estates

Mission Property Partners LLC sold the home at 910 Reflection Way to Jay and Toni Thornton, of Osprey, for $416,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,198 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,000 in 2004.

Isles of Sarasota

Osprey Property Investments LLC sold the home at 1533 Dorgali Drive to Douglas Smith, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,100 in 2012.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Peter and Anna Digiuseppe, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 8913 Olde Hickory Ave. to Timothy and Kathleen Joness and James and Dorothy Quick, of Downingtown, Pa., for $345,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,619 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,300 in 1996.

Lakeside at the Isles on Palmer Ranch

Paul Reihing and Judith Becker-Darling, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 501 condominium at 5657 Fossano Drive to Gregory and Elizabeth Whalen, of Cornwall on Hudson, N.Y., for $310,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,200 in 2011.

Villagewalk

Thomas Saak and Carolin Wienert, of Ramsey, N.J., sold their home at 5742 Tristino Lane to William Seitz, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,500 in 2006.

Marbella

Beverly Houston, of Naperville, Ill., sold her home at 6766 Paseo Castille to William Klug and Kathleen Johannessen, of Lawrence Township, N.J., for $294,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,626 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2009.

Lakeshore Village

Alice Adams, trustee, and John Adams, of Mokena, Ill., sold the Unit 96 condominium at 3918 Wilshire Drive to Karen Welcome, of Sarasota, for $262,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $121,500 in 1986.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Joseph and Elena Balzano, of Osprey, sold their home at 588 Eagle Watch Lane to Daniel Long III, trustee, of Osprey, for $1,064,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,686 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 millions in 2009.

Sarabay Acres

Elizabeth de Manio, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 131 Bayview Drive to Spanish Point Inc. for $1.05 million. Built in 1950, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1992.

Oaks I

Fred and Joan Endrizzi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 377 Sugar Mill Drive to Joseph and Elena Balzano, of Osprey, for $790,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,543 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,000 in 1999.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Richard and Jane Glennan sold their home at 1040 Scherer Way to Paul and Adele Kellman, of Morristown, N.J., for $507,500. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,373 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2012.

NOKOMIS

Bayshore Road

Gordon and Laurie Cohoon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1172 Bayshore Road to Fanny Wakizaka, of Fremont, Calif., for $329,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,645 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,000 in 2015.

Sorrento East

Julie and Robert Diaz, of Sarasota, sold their home at 123 Da Vinci Drive to Karie and James Reach, of Orlando, for $318,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,859 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $306,000 in 2004.