SANCA gives rundown of fall programming at Benderson Park

Looks like there will be plenty of things to do in Nathan Benderson Park this fall.

Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, the non-profit organization that manages the park, has given a breakdown of the park's fall programming.

Included in the breakdown is Learn to Row 101, a class designed as an introduction to sculling (using two oars). Participants will be placed in both single and double shells. Once the intro course is completed, participants can advance to Learn to Row 201, which teaches sweep rowing technique (one oar). Classes are available Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m, or Saturday and Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m.

Dragon Boat 101 teaches students how to paddle a dragon boat, while Dragon Boat 201 teaches students to paddle competitively as part of a team. Classes are on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Students can partake in a Thanksgiving camp running from Nov. 21 through Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Before and after care is available at an additional cost.

Private rollerblading lessons are available to take with a certified coach. Park attendees can also rent stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and single sculls for use.

For more information on the events listed above and more, go to www.nathanbendersonpark.org.