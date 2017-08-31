East County High 5 Moments: 09.06.17

1 — Lakewood Ranch High graduate Sam Jackson started the University of Central Florida's first game of the season, a 61-17 win against Florida International University on Aug. 31, at left guard as a true freshman.

2 — Lakewood Ranch High volleyball junior Jordan Schmucker had 27 assists, three kills and five digs in the team's straight-set victory (25-10, 25-14, 25-14) against Palmetto on Aug. 29.

3 — The Braden River High boys golf team beat Lakewood Ranch High by two strokes (149-151) at Waterlefe Golf and River Club on Aug. 31. It is the first time the Pirates have defeated the Mustangs in regulation in program history.

4 — Lakewood Ranch High cross country junior Johnny Reid (16:55.30) finished eighth in the Jim Ryun Invitational (5,000 meters) on Aug. 26 at Lakeland's Holloway Park.

5 — Mary Jane Sanacore (3) won the 9-Hole Ladies Golf Association "Skins" event at University Park Country Club on Aug. 31.