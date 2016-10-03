Sales tax presentation comes to Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County will educate the public about its proposed half cent sales tax starting with a presentation Oct. 4, at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh will be the first commissioner to host an educational presentation on the tax and how it would be used, if approved by voters in November.

County staff will provide an overview of the tax, the rationale behind it and for what it would be used. Then, staff will be available to answer questions from the public in one-on-one format.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.

Meetings by other commissioners are slated for later this month.

For information, visit mymanatee.org.