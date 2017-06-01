Sailors baseball state semifinal to be streamed online

Fans can come watch the contest in Fort Myers or view it from their couch.
The Sarasota High baseball team's Class 8A state semifinal game against Hagerty will be streamed online by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).
The game begins at 1 p.m. June 2 from Hammond Stadium, 14100 Ben C. Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers.
Admission to the game is $9 in advance or $12 at the gate. Parking is $10 for cars, $50 for fan buses.
If the Sailors win, they would advance to the Class 8A state championship game at 5 p.m. June 3.