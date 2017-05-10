Sailor Circus awards scholarships, awards

High school seniors from the Sailor Circus Academy ended their final season with the circus arts training program by receiving scholarships, awards, and special accolades at a banquet on April 27.

The six seniors, who have been training for up to 10 years in the program, received a total of more than $10,000 in scholarships.

Five of the seniors will attend four-year schools in the fall at institutions including Florida, Florida State, University of Tampa, Colorado and Rutgers. The seniors are: Sophie Watkins, Michael Mitchell, Silas Bichler, Alice Hafner, Owen Leonard and Lydia Nord.

A series of memorial awards were also given out.

The Yvonne Wiggins Most Improved Ninth Grade Girl Award was given to Theresa Powell. The Bob Steinhauser Outstanding Performance in Clowning Arts Award was presented to Leonard.

Jared Gracia-David was awarded the Gunther Wallenda High Wire Award. The John Sullivan Most Outstanding Student Awards was presented to both Jake Peterman and Hafner.

Bichler, who was awarded with a performance scholarship to participate in the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C. this summer, received several special recognitions. He was given the Jessica Leonard “Smile and Style” (Best in Show) Award, as well as the honorary Silas Bichler Juggling Wall title as a symbol of his dedication to one of his most exemplary acts. Silas, who has born with cerebral palsy, has been training in the circus arts for five years and has made great strides in his range of motion and socialization. Earlier this year the Make A Wish foundation granted Silas’ wish and sent him and his family to Vatican City to meet the Pope.