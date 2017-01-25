Some residents of the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club feel like they’re playing “Frogger” as they exit the Balmoral Woods Boulevard gatehouse.

“Frogger” is a video game where a frog attempts to jump across a busy street, dodging traffic without getting squished. A wide median opening in Lakewood Ranch Boulevard makes it awkward for drivers trying to exit southbound onto the roadway as other vehicles turn left off Lakewood Ranch Boulevard into the Country Club.

Is there a solution?

Supervisors on the Lakewood Ranch Community Development District 6 board said at their meeting Jan. 19 they continue to explore options for improving safety at the intersection of Lakewood Ranch and Balmoral Woods boulevards. Manatee County already has informed the CDD the intersection doesn't qualify for a traffic signal under current conditions. The CDD has not requested four-way stop signs at the intersection.

Memorial marker update The Lakewood Ranch Gardeners Out East plan to install a Blue Star Memorial, honoring military veterans, at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall has been approved. On Jan. 19, the club earned unanimous support from supervisors on Community Development District 2, which owns Lakewood Ranch Town Hall. Supervisors on four other CDD boards — representing the Greenbrook, Summerfield, Riverwalk and remainder of the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club neighborhoods — pledged their support of the project as well. The Gardeners Out East club hopes to have the memorial installed this spring and will hold a dedication ceremony in conjunction with the upcoming Tribute to Heroes Memorial Day Parade on May 28.

The district’s engineering company, Dewberry, is focused on the left turn lane on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard that leads into the Country Club. Dewberry is examining whether a stop sign for that lane only (it would not stop through traffic on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard) would help.

It would be located in the grassy median along the southbound left-turn lane of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

“Every little thing we can do to make it better is important,” CDD 6 Chairman Jim Rogoze said. “It’s a tough intersection to begin with.”

Engineer Richard Ellis said Dewberry will meet with Manatee County officials to discuss other potential improvements, including the stop sign. Any change would have to be permitted by Manatee County, for Lakewood Ranch Boulevard is a public roadway.

The district already has made modifications on roadways it operates. Last year, it added striping to create a right-only turn lane and a through/left-turn only lane for drivers existing the Lakewood Ranch Country Club from Balmoral Woods Boulevard onto Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

“It seems to have helped quite a bit,” Rogoze said.

Supervisors said some residents have opted to exit the community through the Legacy Boulevard gate, rather than exiting through the Balmoral Woods gatehouse, because of existing traffic conditions.

Board members said they recognize that they won’t be able to alleviate all resident concerns about safety outside the gatehouse. However, they want to be as proactive as possible.

The district also plans to add a third speed radar sign along Balmoral Woods Boulevard, because data show the two other signs have reduced speeding there.