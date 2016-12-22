Runners get set for annual Andrew Monroe 5K

Seventy-three-year-old Dee Nelson has run 1,714 races in 39 years — about 44 races a year.

But one stands out — the annual Andrew Monroe Memorial 5K.

The race, now entering its fourth year, honors former Riverview High School soccer player Andrew Monroe, who died in 2011 in a car crash. Two years after his death, Andrew’s mother, Stacey Monroe, organized the race to honor her son’s memory and establish his legacy.

If you go Where: Siesta Key Beach When: January 8. 2017 Cost:- $35 Same day registration: - 6am -8am Chip timed 5K: 8:15am 1-mile fun walk:- 8:20am You can register prior to the race at andrewmonroe.com. To keep Andrew's warm heart alive, everyone is asked to bring a can or two of food for Mayors Feed the Hungry.

“The camaraderie, loads of walkers, just everybody seems so excited to participate ... ” Nelson said. “I’m just looking forward to participating in such an awesome race.”

Most of the proceeds benefit the Andrew Monroe Memorial Fund through the Sarasota County Community Fund, which offers scholarships to Sarasota County soccer players. Another portion is set aside for Riverview students.

Last year, the race raised $14,000, a bar which Stacy Monroe hopes to raise.

“I would even be happy with $14,100,” Monroe said.

The event does a lot of good for Sarasota students, but it has also done a lot of good for Stacey Monroe. It has helped her heal.

“After the first race something clicked over, and I was OK, but it took that first race,” Stacey Monroe said.