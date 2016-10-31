Rubio makes stop in East County

U.S. Senate incumbent Marco Rubio will make a stop in East County Tuesday in his bid for reelection.

Rubio is expected to arrive at Mixon Fruit Farms, 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton, at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 and stay for about an hour. The time will be one to snap photos with Rubio and ask him questions. He and his campaign will be set up in Mixon's Honeybell Hall, Mixon Fruit Farms co-owner Janet Mixon said.

Doors open for the event at 1:30 p.m.

Rubio is a politician and attorney who previously served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2000 to 2008, at which time he left due to term limits. He successfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2010 and planned to forego re-election to run for president. However, after losing the Republican primary in Florida to presidential candidate Donald Trump, Rubio announced in June 2016 he would seek reelection to the U.S. Senate.

To register to attend the event at Mixon, click here.