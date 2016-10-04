Rotary Club prepares for 44th Pioneer Picnic

The Rotary Club of Sarasota is preparing for the 44th annual Pioneer Picnic Sunday, Oct. 9, at Robarts Arena.

If You Go: To qualify for the Pioneer Picnic, you or your guest must be a resident of Sarasota for at least 50 years.

When: Sunday, Oct. 9 at noon

Where: Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd.

Admission: $15 per person

Visit pioneerpicnic.org

Each year the group of attendees for the picnic grows with new generations in attendance. Since 1974 the club has hosted Sarasota residents who have lived here for a minimum of 50 years for the event. The picnic serves as an unofficial reunion for many families, alumni from Sarasota High School and Riverview High School.

Swamp cabbage simmers before being served during the 43rd annual Pioneer Picnic.

This year’s menu includes barbecue pulled-pork, coleslaw, black-eyed peas, hushpuppies and swamp cabbage. The traditional dish that gets rave reviews annual is swamp cabbage. Swamp cabbage or hearts of palm was a dietary staple of Sarasota’s earliest inhabitants.

