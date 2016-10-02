Ron Johnson remembered for dedication to commmunity

Eileen Johnson said her brother Ron had strong creativity in teasing her. Between hiding under the bed and grabbing her feet or staring at her forehead while she yelled at him, he always thought outside the box.

Ron Johnson’s family and friends who gathered in his honor Oct. 2, at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s Keating Marine Education Center might say his creativity was not limited to his role as big brother, though that’s where it all began.

“It was though he knew he had much to accomplish,” Eileen Johnson said. “He knew he had places to go and things to do, and he did knot know where yet. He didn’t have an inkling why or what was going to happen next, but that energy was bursting forward within him.”

Johnson died June 27 at the age of 84. He was a Goodyear die-maker, business man, family man, photographer, mayor, Longboat Key town commissioner, volunteer and friend. To residents of Longboat, he was best known as a town official, advocate for Mote and the Longboat Key Center for the Arts and a key figure in the construction of the Ringling Bridge.

Jinny, Johnson's wife, with Johnson's daughters and stepdaughers; Kate Kupferer, Nicole Poage, Constance Johnson, April Johnson, Deborah Trivin, Stacey Buchanan and Annemarie Kupferer.

At the memorial, Lt. General Howard G. Crowell presented Johnson’s wife, Jinny, with a resolution the Mote Board of Trustees signed on Sept. 1. The resolution was signed unanimously to show the appreciation for Johnson’s dedication to the mission of advancing the science of sea through Mote. Various other friends shared their favorite memories of Johnson as well. Mote President and CEO Dr. Michael Crosby sent a recorded speech because he could not attend, and in it, he noted that Johnson was always ready to roll up his sleeves and volunteer.

“When we think of Ron’s life, he lived a long and full life, a very very full life,” Crosby said. “But his passing has left a void — a void for Jinny, his family, for all of us here in the community, but I think it’s important that we remember at his celebration of life all the joy he brought to us and touched our lives for the positive.”

Crosby’s statement garnered nods of agreement from the crowd. Dan Idzik, past president of the Longboat Key for the Center of the Arts, said the best way to honor Johnson would be to follow in his footsteps. Susan Phillips, assistant to the town manager and president of the Garden Club, said the world would be a better place if people acted like Johnson.

“He had a habit of rising to the top of absolutely everything he joined, and there is evidence everywhere as we can see,” Eileen Johnson said. “It was just a natural thing for him to do.”

Johnson's younger sister, Eileen, spoke at his celebration of life on Oct. 2. At the end of her speech, she thanked Johnson for being her brother.

Johnson spent so much of his time working, volunteering and making memories on Longboat that it was only fitting that his memorial be held overlooking its horizon.

“It was just so heartwarming, and the tribute to Ron would have made him so happy,” Jinny Johnson said.