Sarasota football roundup: 09.07.17

Hurricane Irma forced high school football games up an evening (and canceled Cardinal Mooney's matchup with Berkeley Prep), but it couldn't stop them completely. Two Sarasota-area teams used the opportunity to show off their skills and walk away winners.

Riverview High, finally able to complete a full game, defeated Palmetto High 11-10 in a defensive struggle. The Rams got on the board first when an errant snap went over the Palmetto punter's head and through the end zone for a safety. They then allowed 10 straight points to the Tigers before Arthur Brantley found Zy Grable for a touchdown pass on their first possession of the second half. A two-point conversion failed, but a field goal early in the fourth quarter gave the Rams the lead, and the defense shut down the Tigers to keep it.

There was a lightning delay at halftime, but the storm didn't last. Riverview is now 2-1 on the season, and plays Steinbrenner High next week.

Sarasota High defeated Booker High 34-14. The Sailors are also 2-1 on the season, and will go on the road to play North Port next week. The Tornadoes fall to 0-3, and will play Hardee High on the road next Friday.