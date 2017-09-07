Sarasota football roundup: 09.07.17

Two local schools walk away from Thursday night with big wins.
Hurricane Irma forced high school football games up an evening (and canceled Cardinal Mooney's matchup with Berkeley Prep), but it couldn't stop them completely. Two Sarasota-area teams used the opportunity to show off their skills and walk away winners.
Riverview High, finally able to complete a full game, defeated Palmetto High 11-10 in a defensive struggle. The Rams got on the board first when an errant snap went over the Palmetto punter's head and through the end zone for a safety. They then allowed 10 straight points to the Tigers before Arthur Brantley found Zy Grable for a touchdown pass on their first possession of the second half. A two-point conversion failed, but a field goal early in the fourth quarter gave the Rams the lead, and the defense shut down the Tigers to keep it.
There was a lightning delay at halftime, but the storm didn't last. Riverview is now 2-1 on the season, and plays Steinbrenner High next week.
Sarasota High defeated Booker High 34-14. The Sailors are also 2-1 on the season, and will go on the road to play North Port next week. The Tornadoes fall to 0-3, and will play Hardee High on the road next Friday.