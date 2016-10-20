Riverview girls cross country takes first place in district meet

The Riverview girls cross country team won the Class 4A District 8 meet on Oct. 20 at Palm Harbor University.

The team finished with a score of 68. The Rams' Elayna Goodman was the team's top finisher and second overall with a time of 19:11.

Sarasota scored 73 points, good for a second-place team finish. The Sailors' Sage Lyons was the top overall finisher in the girls race at 19:02.

Both teams qualified to race in the Class 4A Region 2 meet on Oct. 28 at Holloway Park in Lakeland.

The Sarasota boys team also qualified to race in its regional meet on the same date, finishing second.