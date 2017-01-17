Riverview boys basketball ranked top-5 in new state poll

The Riverview boys basketball team is ranked fourth in Class 9A in the newest poll from the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches and Source Hoops, released Jan. 17.

The Rams are 8-3 on the season and just took home the trophy at the Alaska Airlines Classic in Anchorage, Ak., over the weekend.

The full Class 9A rankings can be found below.

1. Oak Ridge (Orlando): 15-3

2. South Miami: 17-3

3. Osceola (Kissimmee): 15-2

4. Riverview: 8-3

5. Wellington: 15-3

6. Wekiva (Apopka) 12-4

7. Lake Worth: 11-2

8. Evans (Orlando): 11-5

9. Boone (Orlando): 13-6

10. Spruce Creek (Port Orange): 12-4