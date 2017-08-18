Sarasota football roundup: 08.18.17

Two area teams looked in midseason form, despite this being just a preseason week.

The other two need to make some adjustments in the next seven days.

Riverview beat Lakewood Ranch 41-6. The Rams led 34-0 at halftime before pulling many of their starters in the second half. New Riverview senior quarterback Arthur Brantley threw and ran for a touchdown each, junior running back Ali Boyce added two on the ground and junior Sherman Taylor added another.

"We wanted to try and start fast on both sides of the ball," Riverview coach Josh Smithers said. "Last week in our scrimmage (against Cardinal Mooney) we had a bad snap on the first offensive series, and we ended up having to punt out of it. It was important for us to go down and score on the first series, and then go three and out on defense. I think that set the tone for the rest of the game."

Cardinal Mooney also had their offense rolling and beat DeSoto County 35-7.

On the flipside, Booker lost 28-0 to Palmetto. Senior wide receiver-turned-quarterback Talik Keaton was just 2-of-13 passing, but did run for 83 yards in the loss.

Sarasota High fell to Palm Harbor University 19-6. Senior wideout-turned-quarterback Tommie Battie completed 3-of-11 passes for 22 yards and two interceptions for the Sailors. His brother, sophomore running back Brian Battie, was a bright spot for the Sailors, rushing for 118 yards and a touchdown.