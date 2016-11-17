Riverdale Revised home tops sales at $803,000

A home in Riverdale Revised topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Neal Signature Homes LLC sold the home at 584 Fore Drive to Eric Deppert and Kathleen Boyle, of Bradenton, for $803,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,475 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Margie and Gary Marks, of Clyde, N.C., sold their home at 506 Sand Crane Court to Laura Bryg and Robert Cameron, trustees, of Bradenton, for $595,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,061 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $645,000 in 2014.

Gerard and Bonnie Pickhardt, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9460 Portside Terrace to Gary and Becky McClure, of Bradenton, for $317,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,004 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2014.

Pomello Park

Vicente and Valerie Balandra, of The Villages, sold their home at 19611 66th Ave. E., to Bruce and Sandra Roberts, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,805 square feet of living area.

Federal National Mortgage Association sold the home at 21305 62nd Ave. E., to Kevin Rubin, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,669 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Richard and Susan Graff, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 15612 Leven Links Place to Julius Paulin and Kazuko Paulin, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $540,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,683 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $497,600 in 2011.

Peter Uttero, trustee, of Washington, Vt., sold the home at 7222 Belleisle Glen to Gregory and Kathleen Wingfield, of Lakewood Ranch, for $382,500. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2015.

Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch

Michael and Chi-long Feeney, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13020 Belknap Place to Omer and Janice Jennings, of Lakewood Ranch, for $453,800. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,252 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $401,400 in 2014.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 13316 Swiftwater Way to Michael and Brittany Voorhees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $413,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,239 square feet of living area.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 13427 Ramblewood Trail to Manuel and Andrea Tome, of Lakewood Ranch, for $399,900. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,239 square feet of living area.

Rosedale

Harold and Caroline Hoesley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4707 88th St. E., to Kathleen Wall, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,573 square feet of living area.

Country Meadows

Janet and Paul Johnson sold their home at 425 Country Meadows Way to Michael and Colleen Moffett, of Bradenton, for $447,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,650 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2006.

Greenbrook Village

German Ferra and Yvelise Decassia Druziani, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13319 Purple Finch Circle to James and Beverly Higley, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,349 square feet of living area.

Scott and Kristine Byrnes sold their home at 13839 Wood Duck Circle to Elaine Christie, of Lakewood Ranch, for $377,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,433 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2013.

Timothy and Terese Tuohey, of White Lake, Mich., sold their home at 6538 Field Sparrow Glen to Robert Krieg and Sarah, Burt, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,000 in 2011.

River Landings Bluffs

Brad and Ashley Masuga sold their home at 5404 60th St. E., to William and Jane Carroll, of Bradenton, for $397,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,151 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $346,000 in 2010.

Country Club Village

Daniel Hackman sold his home at 7466 Edenmore St., to Trent Rodimel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $385,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,186 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2015.

Mandalay

Muriel Lorli, trustee, of Estero, sold the home at 6215 45th Lane E., to Jenny Gilberg and Paula Wilson, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,341 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,900 in 2010.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Brandon and Jessica Back sold their home at 828 Cedar Harbour Court to Dwayne and Terrie Lee, of Bradenton, for $368,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2014.

Peter and Diane Crouch, of Hastings, England, sold their home at 252 Fairway Isles Lane to James and Beth Ellen Bick, of New Albany, Ohio, for $245,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,300 in 2005.

Esplanade

Glenn and Linda Wilson sold their home at 5019 Serata Drive to Edward and Ann Halavick, of Bradenton, for $367,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,100 in 2014.

Arbor Lakes

Donna Ramsay-Wilcox and Deborah Glymph, trustees, of Bellaire, Texas, sold the home at 6952 Stetson St. Circle to Cynthia Borck, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,761 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,500 in 1995.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

James and Gloria Moran, of Levittown, N.Y., sold their home at 7826 Drayton Circle to Pablo and Angela Rodriguez, of University Park, for $350,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,733 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2012.

Riverdale Revised

Medallion Home at the Inlets Reserve LLC sold the home at 163 Americas Cup Blvd. to Alberta Kemper, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,947 square feet of living area.

Heritage Harbour

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 6425 Willowshire Way to Kenneth and Robin Howard, of Bradenton, for $334,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,251 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek

Fannie Mae sold the home at 703 134th St. E., to Randy and Debra Franklin, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,763 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $439,000 in 2005.

Todd Russell, of Beaverton, Ore., sold his home at 811 133rd St. E., to FREO Florida LLC for $272,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,152 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,000 in 2003.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

John and Grace Vanderwoude sold their home at 10575 Old Grove Circle to Brian and Nancy Cope, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2007.

Vintage Creek

Steven and Karen Lawson, of Baltimore, sold their home at 7974 Monticello Lane to Jennifer Bernhardt and Paul Kessler, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,311 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,000 in 2012.

Piney River

Capital Air Service LLC sold the home at 7107 85th St. Court E., to River Loft LLC for $301,700. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in January.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Daniel and Frances Pechtol, of Trumbull, Conn., sold their Unit 702 condominium at 8102 Grand Estuary Trail to Larry Finck and Lynn Finck, trustees, of Eldridge, Iowa, for $286,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2007.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm Aire

Gordon and Russell Crawford, of Scotland, sold their home at 5055 Lakescene Place to James and Marianne Tucker, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2006.

Braden River Ranchettes

JPMorgan Chase Bank sold the home at 3109 73rd St. E., to JML 1 LLC for $227,900. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,029 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 1997.

Glenbrooke

CSFR ColFin American Investors TRS LLC sold the home at 4637 Glenbrooke Terrace to Elvis Manzanares, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,424 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $89,500 in 1990.

Boca Grove

Brian Davis, of Columbus, Ohio, sold his Unit 102 condominium at 7146 Boca Grove Place to Herbert Magin and Linda Hoyt, of Bradenton, for $210,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,431 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $89,300 in 2003.

The Villas at Tara

Edward Jones Trust Co. and Katherine Reber, trustees, sold the Unit 12 condominium at 6926 Stoneywalk Court to Michael and Margie Land, of Bradenton, for $205,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,517 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2003.

Creekwood

Ramon and Debbra Abalos, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5308 72nd St. E., to Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Robert J. Gmeinder IRA and Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Betty J. Gmeinder IRA for $203,800. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,691 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,100 in July.

NORTH MANATEE

Twin Rivers

M/I Homes of Tampa LLC sold the home at 2911 159th Terrace E., to Mark Zimmerman, of Parrish, for $446,700. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,912 square feet of living area.

M/I Homes of Tampa LLC sold the home at 2502 159th Place E., to Ernest and Mary Miller, of Parrish, for $428,700. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,549 square feet of living area.

Charles and Dawn Koeppen sold their home at 3858 155th Ave. E., to Mary-Ann Goglia and Russell Musal, of Parrish, for $412,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,489 square feet of living area.

River Wilderness

Gordon and Judy Middleton sold their home at 3302 Little Country Road to Pamela O’Neill and Henry Matthews IV, of Parrish, for $405,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,662 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2012.

Bruce Martin sold his home at 3302 Wilderness Blvd. W., to Chester Bullock and Susan Roberts, of Parrish, for $379,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,383 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2010.

Albert Young sold the home at 2917 Wilderness Blvd. W., to Divergent Investments Inc. for $200,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,373 square feet of living area.

Harrison Ranch

Melissa Kisegy-Kemmerer and Jeffrey Kemmerer, of Parrish, sold their home at 4707 98th Terrace E., to Brian and Jacqueline Overton, of Parrish, for $355,000. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 3,120 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $276,500 in 2012.

Guy and Amy Cates, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5760 99th Ave. Circle E., to Katherine Collis and Gregory Barlaug, of Parrish, for $294,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,000 in 2014.

Oakley Place

Shayne Rousseau and Kristin Riggs sold their home at 6109 34th Court E., to Kevin and Nicole Rees, of Ellenton, for $333,000. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,692 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,000 in 2012.

Ancient Oaks

Adrienne Guendjoian, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 6204 90th Ave. Circle E., to Michael and Diane Breault, of Parrish, for $290,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,065 square feet of living area.

Copperstone

Meredith and Joel Pierce, of Parrish, sold their home at 11037 77th St. E., to Ryan and Lindsey Kensinger, of Parrish, for $274,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,411 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,900 in 2013.

Creekside Preserve

Kathleen Ohman, of Columbus, Ohio, sold the home at 8959 39th St. Circle E., to Dustin and Emily Rhoads, of Parrish, for $233,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,700 in 2013.

River Plantation

Joseph and Shirley Wojciak, of Parrish, sold their home at 12418 24th St. E., to Ruiyuan Hu and Wenyu Chen, of San Diego, for $230,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,123 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $193,000 in 2013.

Forest Creek

Kevin and Marylee Webley, of Wimauma, sold their home at 4520 Forest Creek Trail to FREO Florida LLC for $226,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2011.

Theodore and Maria Kolsky, of Parrish, sold their home at 4504 Forest Creek Trail to Barry and Darby Baggott, of Parrish, for $219,800. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $173,600 in 2011.