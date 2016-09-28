Ringling project heightens awareness of sea level rise

Sea level rise in the Sarasota area can generate extreme environmental, social and economic impacts that will affect not only homes and wildlife, but the overall quality of life in surrounding areas, according to Ringling College of Art and Design professor Tim Rumage III,

That’s where his concept for a gulfside art project comes in.

Ringling College of Art and Design students help install and test out the display of the Rise and Run environmental art project. Photo Courtesy of Nancy Nassiff/Elan Photography.

“Rise and Run” consists of a series of flags showing high tide lines on Lido Beach in 2030 with a 6-inch sea level rise and then a 2-to 3-feet rise in 2050. There will also be flags up marking the current high tide line so that visitors can experience the full length run of a sea level rise, the statement said.

The installation is on display on the northwest corner of Lido Beach, the closest part of the beach to St. Armands Circle, until 6 p.m. today. It will be displayed on Siesta Key Beach in October.

“All too frequently, sea level rise is discussed only in vertical terms, but the horizontal implications- or the run, how far inland the tide lines move- has not been given the same level of consideration,” Rumage said in the statement. “For many communities it will be the implication of the run that will make the seriousness of the issue hit home.”

Ringling College of Art and Design students and volunteers help install the Rise and Run project. Photo Courtesy of Nancy Nassiff/Elan Photography.

The purpose of “Rise and Run” is to make the community aware of the change that is coming in terms of sea level rise. The design of the project creates a visual display to help the community better understand sea level rise, which can be hard to imagine or comprehend.

Ringling College students and volunteers will be on the beach to explain the project or answer any questions.