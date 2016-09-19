Residential direction likely for Longboat Key parcels after referendum landslide

Whatever is next for the 2.6 acres where Floridays Development Co. wanted to build a 120-unit four-story hotel on north Longboat Key, it won’t involve the Sarasota-based developers.

“We are done,” said James Brearley, Floridays project manager. “I don’t know what will be done with the site. I really don’t know.”

Brearley said Floridays is in the process of terminating its contract to redevelop the Whitney Beach commercial properties with the three different ownership groups involved.

“We were optioned to purchase the parcel,” Brearley said. “Our interest in the site was hotel development. Without referendum approval, we can’t put anything there with beds. We’re at the point where we can’t put a hotel project of any kind there. So, we’re done.”

Longboat Key owners who OK’d Floridays hotel push The following owners signed to authorize project manager James Brearley and Floridays Development Co. of Sarasota to act as agents in the rezoning of 2.6 acres in north Longboat Key to allow a hotel on Gulf of Mexico Drive. The project was denied by 78% of the voters in the Aug. 30 Primary Election. Owners Street addresses Linda Firkins, William Saba and Jennifer Saba 6910, 6916 and 6920 GMD; 6919, 6927 and 6931 Palm Drive. Anthony and Roxanne Marterie 6960 GMD. J. Hulon Williams III 6990 GMD. SOURCE: Longboat Key Planning & Zoning Department.

Six owners are listed for the property.

William Saba and Jennifer Saba own acreage at 6920, 6916 and 6910 Gulf of Mexico Drive as well as 6919, 6927 and 6931 Palm Drive, according to Longboat Key Planning & Zoning Department records. Linda Firkins also signed off on the same properties, according to records.

“Honestly I don’t know what’s next,” said William Saba. “Everybody seems to be in agreement the best use is residential for the property that was the subject of the referendum.”

A second ownership group, Anthony and Roxanne Marterie, signed off on the property at 6960 GMD.

A third owner, J. Hulon Williams III, president of J.H. Williams Oil Co. of Tampa, signed off on the property at 6990 GMD.

Saba said he is likely to confer with his neighbor before making another move.

“I know the adjacent property owner. He’s a nice guy,” Saba said. “We’ll probably chat and see if there’s some collaboration that could come of it.”

Voters emphatically put an end to plans for a proposed North End Hotel and Beach Club on Longboat Key. Out of 3,104 votes cast Aug. 30 during the Primary Election, 78% percent rejected the new hotel to be built a quarter-mile from the northern gateway to Longboat Key.

“I can’t say I was surprised or not surprised,” Saba said. “The community looked at it and decided a certain thing was going to happen and it happened.”

Many voters cited concerns over increased traffic as the main reason they went against the hotel proposal.

The opportunity remains for developers or existing resorts to build new hotel rooms on Longboat Island.

The island lost 146 hotel rooms when the Holiday Inn closed in 2003 to make way for the luxury Positano condominium.

Five years later, recognizing the need for more hotel rooms on the Key, voters approved a referendum to create a bank of 250 tourism units that could be divided up among new developments.

Delray Beach-based Ocean Properties Ltd. received approval for 85 units for the new Zota Beach Resort that will replace the Longboat Key Hilton Beachfront Resort. Zota is expected to open Dec. 1.

Eight years after the referendum, 165 units still remain available.

The referendum was prompted after the Town Commission approved a request from Floridays to allow more density for a new hotel. Some residents protested after commissioners approved Floridays’ request for a referendum while citing the need to revitalize properties such as a long-vacant gas station and a bank building.

Craig Walters, chairman of the Keep Longboat Special group lobbying against the hotel, said he hopes proper use can be found for the Whitney Beach commercial properties.

“I remain hopeful that the town will give serious consideration to purchase of the gas station at Broadway and GMD as a proactive step, if not a permanent solution,” Walters wrote in a message to Mayor Jack Duncan. “My personal recommendation is open space — conservation. Should the town turn the gas station into a green space of native plants, the investment and maintenance would be modest and the benefit for all residents and visitors quite immediate.”

Walters has also said low-density residential use would be a positive option.