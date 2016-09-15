Republican Women's Club piano man

Ted Mallires uses Republican Women's Club of Sarasota meetings as a time to practice piano.
No matter the topic for the monthly Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota, there is one constant: Ted Mallires piano playing.
At first glance new members might think Mallires was hired for the occasion but he’s actually the spouse of member Carlene Mallires.
Ted remembers his mother telling him to take up piano lessons as a child but he preferred winds instruments. He has since realize she was right all along and took up piano after working as a high school band director in Michigan.
He attends every meeting and uses the time as practice.
“It’s such an easy audience,” Mallires said. “I don’t even think they’re listening then someone will come up and ask for me to play a song they liked again.”
Turtle Tracks
Turtle Tracks as of Sept. 10
Total Nests
2016
Lido Beach 170
Siesta Key 451
Casey Key 2053
2015
Lido Beach 95
Siesta Key 389
Casey Key 987
Total False Crawls
2016
Lido Beach 178
Siesta Key 1326
Casey Key 3243
2015
Lido Beach 112
Siesta Key 403
Casey Key 941