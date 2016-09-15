Republican Women's Club piano man

No matter the topic for the monthly Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota, there is one constant: Ted Mallires piano playing.

At first glance new members might think Mallires was hired for the occasion but he’s actually the spouse of member Carlene Mallires.

Ted remembers his mother telling him to take up piano lessons as a child but he preferred winds instruments. He has since realize she was right all along and took up piano after working as a high school band director in Michigan.

He attends every meeting and uses the time as practice.

“It’s such an easy audience,” Mallires said. “I don’t even think they’re listening then someone will come up and ask for me to play a song they liked again.”

Turtle Tracks

Turtle Tracks as of Sept. 10

Total Nests

2016

Lido Beach 170

Siesta Key 451

Casey Key 2053

2015

Lido Beach 95

Siesta Key 389

Casey Key 987

Total False Crawls

2016

Lido Beach 178

Siesta Key 1326

Casey Key 3243

2015

Lido Beach 112

Siesta Key 403

Casey Key 941