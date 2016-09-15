 Skip to main content
Republican Women's Club of Sarasota
Sarasota Thursday, Sep. 15, 2016 1 day ago

Republican Women's Club piano man

Ted Mallires uses Republican Women's Club of Sarasota meetings as a time to practice piano.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

No matter the topic for the monthly Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota, there is one constant: Ted Mallires piano playing. 

At first glance new members might think Mallires was hired for the occasion but he’s actually the spouse of member Carlene Mallires. 

Ted remembers his mother telling him to take up piano lessons as a child but he preferred winds instruments. He has since realize she was right all along and took up piano after working as a high school band director in Michigan. 

He attends every meeting and uses the time as practice.

“It’s such an easy audience,” Mallires said. “I don’t even think they’re listening then someone will come up and ask for me to play a song they liked again.”

 

Turtle Tracks 

Turtle Tracks as of Sept. 10

Total Nests 

2016 
Lido Beach 170
Siesta Key  451
Casey Key  2053

2015
Lido Beach  95
Siesta Key   389
Casey Key   987

Total False Crawls 

2016 
Lido Beach  178
Siesta Key   1326
Casey Key    3243

2015
Lido Beach  112
Siesta Key   403
Casey Key   941

