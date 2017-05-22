Reluctant hero and fighter pilot serve as co-grand marshals in Lakewood Ranch

When it comes to the Tribute to Heroes Parade in Lakewood Ranch, one of the co-grand marshals, Braden Woods' Frank Royer, had it all wrong.

"I'm not a hero," Royer insisted. "I'm just a veteran. There are guys during my period who have done a lot more than I did."

Royer then pointed out Hank Lackey, his co-grand marshall and a career Air Force fighter pilot, was more deserving. "I admire the guy," Royer said of Lackey. "He was a career military guy and a pilot."

When the Tribute to Heroes Parade comes down Lakewood Main Street Sunday, May 28, George Johnston, the current quartermaster of Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 12055 of Lakewood Ranch and a former post commander, will be driving both Royer and Edgewater's Lackey in his 1953 Korean War Jeep.

What: Tribute to Heroes Parade When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, May 28 (actual parade begins at 7 p.m. with pre-party festivities beginning at 6 p.m.) Where: Lakewood Main Street Co-Grand Marshals: Retired Col. Hank Lackey and retired PFC Frank Royer Prizes: Best Float, Most Patriotic Bike, Most Original Bike, Cutest Bike Decorated bike contest: Children participating in the decorated bike contest will be judged from 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Benefits: Manasota Operations Troop Support, the Denis V. Cooper Foundation, VFW Post 12055

Johnston said they both should be sitting right next to each other.

"Certainly, Hank's job was a lot flashier," Johnston said. "I think the prevailing attitude of a lot of guys who have served is that they are nothing special. But they all did their part, and without that, we wouldn't be anywhere."

Royer is proud to accept the role as grand marshal, but even Johnston would have a hard time changing his opinion.

"I think of real heroes as the veterans who shed their blood," he said. "Those who did a lot of combat time ... some didn't come out too well."

Royer was drafted into the Army six months out of high school when he was 18. He was living in Maywood, Ill., at the time.

"I especially respect the young people who are serving today," said Royer, who is 84. "They are amazing. They hold themselves very well at a young period of their lives. Everything is 'Yes sir' and 'No sir.'"

Frank Royer, who served in the Army during the Korean War era, will serve as a grand marshal of the Tribute to Heroes Parade in Lakewood Ranch.

But wasn't that how it was 66 years ago?

Royer said he didn't remember.

From 1953 through 1955, Royer served in West Germany ("90 kilometers from Switzerland in the mountains") and earned an occupation medal for his service because a threat from Russia was prevalent at the time. "It was during the cold war," he said.

He worked with the kitchen police and was supposed to become a cook, although he never became one because the base had plenty of soldiers who were much better cooks than he was. It was still unnerving, though, because "there were still a lot of hard-core Nazis who could snipe us. We always were on alert."

In 1955, he left the Army as a private first class.

Lackey's story is quite different.

He had wanted to be a fighter pilot since he was a child and eventually joined the Air Force in 1953 after learning he was going to be drafted into the Army.

Lackey, who is 84, was in the Air Force from April 1, 1953 through Feb. 28, 1985 and left as a Colonel. He published a book two years ago about his life adventures "Farm-Boy to Fighter Pilot" that is available through xulonpress.com and on Amazon.

“My desire is that my story will live on to inspire others,” Lackey told the Observer. “I’m 82, but I’m going for 120.”

During the Vietnam War, he was the personal pilot for Brigadier Gen. Arthur Holderness Jr., stationed at Osan Air Base in Korea. He would fly missions toward the DMZ and he also few missions toward the Vietnamese Demilitarized Zone to see how the opposing forces would react. It was a dangerous game since he wouldn't exactly encounter a border in the air.

VFW member Dave Daily came up with the idea to have both Lackey and Royer be co-Grand Marshals. Lackey couldn't turn him down knowing he was going to represent the military.

"Obviously, I am a little biased," Lackey said. "My whole life has been spent working for the government. He asked me to participate, and he is one of the finest people I know."

Although Lackey, who is 84, isn't all that mobile, he wanted to be at the parade. "My motivation is in helping other people," he said.

Both Lackey and Royer are active members of VFW Post 12055.

Frank Royer keeps a photo of himself while serving with the Army during the Korean War era.

Royer, who is a VFW trustee, has been married to his wife, Gayelene, for 61 years. Lackey has been married to his wife, Lill, for 63 years.

Royer said he has practiced his parade routine.

"I will do a lot of saluting," he said.