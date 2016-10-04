Referendum question taxing Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County Government kicked off efforts to educate the public about its proposed half-cent infrastructure sales tax with a Town Hall-style meeting Tuesday night at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Manatee County Commission District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh welcomed guests before introducing the county’s public information officer, Nicholas Azzara, who shared about the proposed half-cent sales tax, how it will appear on the November ballot and how its revenues will be used.

Manatee County is facing a shortfall of revenues starting in 2018. It has no designated funding stream for repairing existing infrastructure. (See related story here). A citizens advisory committee recommended pursuing a half-cent sales tax because it would generate the most revenues of options available and cited that tourists would pay about one-third of the tax.

After the presentation, county staff members were available to answer questions from the public.

“I would vote yes, definitely,” Lakewood Ranch resident Don O’Leary said. “A lot of it is not in Lakewood Ranch, but I live in the county and there’s a need.”

Others still weren’t convinced.

Summerfield’s Garry Andersen said the county waited too long to correct its looming funding issue, and he still has too many questions.

“It’s a variable revenue stream,” he said of the tax. “How do we know what sales are going to be? Property tax is guaranteed.”