The following residential real estate transactions took place between April 10 and April 14. A home in Waterlefe Golf and River Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Tina DaSilva, of Bradenton, sold the home at 10216 Discovery Terrace to Daniel Kunkel, of Bradenton, for $728,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 5,644 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,211,900 in 2004.

Preserve at Panther Ridge



Michael Thieriot, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 21808 Deer Pointe Crossing to George and Susan Tyson, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,600 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2015.

Christian Franklin and Rosamaria Fay, of S. Burlington, Vt., sold their home at 22515 Morning Glory Circle to Nicholas and Meghan Buchanan, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,147 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2015.

GreyHawk Landing West



Chard Burlingame and Heather Burlingame, of Bradenton, sold their home at 535 Honeyflower Loop to Darrell and Rebecca Hensley, of Bradenton, for $552,500. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,298 square feet of living area. It sold for $517,600 in 2014.

Esplanade

Clifford and Margaret Diebold, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5241 Castello Lane to Marc and Janice Steinberg, of N. Wales, Pa., for $550,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,500 in 2013.

James and Deborah Pye, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13229 Torresina Terrace to Michael Pisaturo and Sharon Sheehan, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $294,600 in 2013.

Ascot

Christine Ross, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 7508 Ascot Court to Melvin and Linda Van Howe, of Brighton, Mich., and Gregory Van Howe, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $525,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,462 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch

Royston and Jeanie Lunn, trustees, of Santa Barbara, Calif., sold the home at 7059 Vilamoura Place to Daniel and Kimberly Weidlich, of Bradenton, for $512,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,876 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $680,000 in 2005.

River Club North

Robert Delosh, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6414 Spyglass Lane to Jeffrey Sues and Jessica Shacklett, of Bradenton, for $489,900. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2015.

Greenbrook Village

James and Tani Sompolski, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13818 Nighthawk Terrace to Tanase and Cornelia Dadciu, of Lakewood Ranch, for $459,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $371,800 in 2002.

Marc Bergeron, of Bradenton, and Brenda Bergeron, of Sarasota, sold their home at 14038 Nighthawk Terrace to HP Florida I LLC for $440,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,049 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2005.

James and Cindy Skarda, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13802 Nighthawk Terrace to John Moran and Sharon Goodwill-Moran, of Bradenton, for $423,500. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,432 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2011.

Iberia Bank sold the home at 6203 Burrowing Owl Cove to Reginald and Melora Simmons, of Philadelphia, for $355,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,363 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2002.

Debra and Anthony Tretolo, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6304 Robin Cove to David and Colleen Morgan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $225,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2005.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Dean and Jennifer Lambert, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7534 Camden Harbour Drive to Julien and Jessica Schneider, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2009.

Paul and Micaela Zanat, of Bradenton, sold their home at 123 Bridgewater Court to Mary Helmle, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,940 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,700 in 2004.

Leanne Jansen, of Madison, Wis., sold the home at 318 Fairway Isles Lane to Gloria Canon and Jaime Vazquez Herrera, of Bradenton, for $219,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,658 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,500 in 2004.

Riverwalk Ridge

Venkatarajan and Archchana Mathura, of Belmont, Mass., sold their home at 6905 Honeysuckle Trail to Josephine and Jeffrey Harbaugh, of Lakewood Ranch, for $405,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,333 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2015.

Central Park

Mark and Jane Leigh, of Celebration, sold their home at 12323 Tranquility Park Terrace to Prakash and Ujwala Puranik, of Wallingford, Conn., for $393,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2016.

Sonoma

Keith Weiland, trustee, of Ypsilanti, Mich., sold the home at 5330 Napa Drive to Ion and Donna Pirvu, of Sarasota, for $392,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $427,500 in 2014.

Mill Creek

Gregg and Valerie Ellery, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13719 18th Place E. to Karunasree and Venu Gogineni, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,678 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,600 in 2002.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

William and Maureen Theroux sold their home at 4903 Palm-Aire Drive to Allan Clark and Pamela Clark, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,481 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 1989.

William Couch III and Jesse Poston, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5012 Inverness Drive to Thomas Graff and Catherine Brennan Graff, of Sarasota, for $318,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,946 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2010.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

David and Margaret Parsons sold their home at 8756 52nd Drive E. to Robert and Ruth Field, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2015.

Braden Pines

Jeffrey Sues and Jessica Shacklett-Sues, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9707 Oak Run Drive to Jose Martinez and Gricelle Rivas Martinez, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,351 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2011.

GreyHawk Landing

Slavatore and Dianne Parisi, trustees, sold the home at 1110 Brambling Court to Jorge and Maria Menendez, of Houston, for $330,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,497 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $479,000 in 2005.

Tara

Randolph and Melanie Kraft, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6388 Rookery Circle to Vaughn and Carole Guertin, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,933 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $277,200 in 2005.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm-Aire

James and Susan Schuch, of Dallas, Ore., sold their home at 4832 Lakescene Place to Melvin and Myrna Ann Dubofsky, of Endwell, N.Y., for $320,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,649 square feet of living area.

Summerfield Village

Warren and Jennifer Kuhl, of Lino Lakes, Minn., sold their home at 12024 Whistling Way to Craig McShaffry and Mariko Agena, of Bradenton, for $319,900. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,311 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,000 in 2013.

Water Oak

Graham and Dorothy Pottinger, of Quarriers Village, United Kingdom, sold their home at 6312 67th Court E. to Gary and Judith Ring, of Mahomet, Ill., for $300,100. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,867 square feet of living area.

The Club Villas at Palm-Aire

Roy and Sandra Singh, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 19A condominium at 5534 Country Club Way to Paul and Marylynn Elstone, of Burlington, N.J., for $298,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $198,000 in 2010.

University Pines

Ringling Fund 1 LLC sold the home at 8328 Brandeis Circle W. to James Fulmer and Ashlyn Kratsch, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2014.

Peridia

George and Judith Kartsounes sold their home at 4915 Kilty Court E. to Richard and Prudence Cavagnaro, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,789 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2015.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Carol and Marc Puchir, of Hampton Bays, N.Y., sold their Unit 4701 condominium at 323 Winding Brook Lane to Brian and Laura Boyd, of Branson, Mo., for $259,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,000 in 2009.

Country Oaks

Lawrence Long, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4808 Cypress Lake Court to James and Misty Eblin, of Sarasota, for $258,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2013.

Destina Brewer, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4919 82nd Place E. to Michael Jaeger, of Sarasota, for $248,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,698 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $143,000 in 2002.

Melrose Gardens at Tara

Dwight and Kathryn Jundt sold their home at 7132 Melrose Place to Melrose Place LLC for $229,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,759 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2010.

Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch

Erik Schmakel sold the Unit 102 condominium at 8359 Miramar Way to Elizabeth MacDonald, of New York City, for $228,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 2012.

Peridia Isle

The Berardi Living Trust sold the home at 4112 Caddie Drive E. to Sandra and Donald Franck, of Grosse Pointe, Mich., for $227,500. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,776 square feet of living area.

The Watch at Waterlefe

Edward and Eileen Davies, of Paget, Bermuda, sold their Unit 3-D condominium at 9622 Sea Turtle Terrace to Ronald and Brenda Mathia, of S. Bend, Ind., for $217,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $174,900 in 2009.

River Sound

Matthew Colgan, of Clearwater, sold his home at 5532 River Sound Terrace to J. Byrd Investments LLC for $215,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,480 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2013.

Riverdale

Southern Property Group Inc. sold the home at 4311 Second Ave. E. to Joseph Hennessey, of Bradenton, for $207,300. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2016.

Pine Trace

Lauren Ramirez, Personal Representative, of Bradenton, and Ning Moy, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 4 condominium at 7861 Pine Trace Drive to Leslie Benzing, of Sarasota, for $205,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,731 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $174,000 in 2010.

NORTH MANATEE

River Wilderness

Barbara Wyatt sold the home at 11906 Woodland Terrace to Sandra and Omer Leo Drach, of Parrish, for $584,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,941 square feet of living area.

Harrison Ranch

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold the home at 10211 57th Court E. to David and Mimi Sheffer, of Parrish, for $420,700. Built in 2014, it has six bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,122 square feet of living area.

Foxbrook

Leonard and Marilyn Mosher, of Kalamazoo, Mich., sold their home at 5327 Saddlewood Terrace to Stephen and Marcia Hodge, of Parrish, for $383,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,300 in 2014.

River Plantation

Daniel and Jacqueline Godlewski, of Venice, sold their home at 12608 20th St. E. to Krzysztof Gorczynski, of Hudson, for $350,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $276,800 in 2013.

Silverleaf

PGCI IV LLC and PGCI I LLC sold the home at 4159 Shimmering Oaks Drive to Martha Williams, of Parrish, for $346,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,425 square feet of living area.

Joseph and Leslie Okolowitcz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4309 Magnolia Blossom Drive to Yelena Brovkina, of Parrish, for $245,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,200 in 2015.

Kingsfield Lakes

Sarah Hicks, of Tampa, sold the home at 11306 Durham St. to James Fones, of Parrish, for $285,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2013.

Copperstone

Dean and Susan Landman, of Kansas City, Mo., sold their home at 7819 110th Ave. E. to John and April Shallo, of Parrish, for $275,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,423 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,800 in 2014.

Forest Creek

Richard and Kelly Reed, of Rutledge, Tenn., sold their home at 11822 Crawford Parrish Lane to Eileen and Jerome Malanowicz, of Parrish, for $215,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,523 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,900 in 2013.

Oakley Place

CAH 2015-1 Borrower LLC sold the home at 6326 36th Court E. to Daryl and Amanda Barber, of Ellenton, for $209,900. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,300 in 2006.