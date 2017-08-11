Six men arrested in undercover prostitution operation

Six men were arrested Aug. 10 in an undercover prostitution operation along North Tamiami Trail, according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.

The Street Crimes Unit, Patrol Division and Narcotics Division, arrested six men ranging in age from 40-72.

Thomas G. Lockette, 72, from Apollo Beach; Randall L. Maxey, 40, from Sarasota; Andres A. Garcia, 41, from Bradenton; and Paul N. Hurley, 56, from Utica, New York, were all arrested for solicitation for prostitution.

Robert V. Librandi, 51, from Venice, was charged with solicitation for prostitution and violation of probation for a third DUI conviction. Willie J. Turner, 61, from Sarasota, was charged with resisting arrest without violence. According to the report, he was the driver of a vehicle.