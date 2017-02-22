Sarah H. Pappas has announced she will be stepping down from her role effective June 1.

The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation is accepting applications to fill President Sarah H. Pappas position.

Pappas has been President of the Selby Foundation since 2008 and announced Feb. 22 that she will be leaving her role effective June 1.

“It has been an honor to help preserve the legacy of Bill and Marie Selby, and I am proud of what the Selby Foundation board of directors and I have accomplished,” Pappas said in a press release. “The time is right for me to transition to a different form of community service working with nonprofit boards to help develop good governance policies and best practices.”

Selby Foundation board members Cathy Layton and Renee Armbruster will lead a search committee. Those interested in the position can submit their applications on the Selby Foundation website until March 10.

“Our Board is committed to finding a new leader who will continue the same tradition of excellence and community support for which the Selby Foundation is known,” Selby Foundation Board Chairwoman Karin Grablin said.