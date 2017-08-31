Premier Sports Campus set for Labor Day Soccer Tournament

For many Americans, this weekend is a time of rest, but at Premier Sports Campus, it's time for one of the facilities' biggest events of the year.

The annual Labor Day weekend soccer tournament is back, after storms forced a cancellation last year. It's the first time the tournament will get to use PSC's new amenities, which include public restrooms, a concession stand, a Lakewood Ranch information center, bleachers to hold 3,000 spectators and two scoreboards.

“The new infrastructure is the missing piece that was needed to make our events special,” said PSC's director of sports, Antonio Saviano, in a release. “It will give the Premier Sports Campus an opportunity to utilize the stadium, the press box, etc., which will also help to attract more regional and national tournaments.”

Approximately 90% of teams competing, which range from U8-U19, will be from outside Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The tournament runs from Sept. 2-4. Games will begin at 8 a.m. each day, with group play comprising the first two days, and semifinals and finals being played on day three. The games are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit chargerssoccer.com/tournaments or premiersportscampus.com.