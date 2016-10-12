Premier Sports Campus to host US Australian Football League national championships

The Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch will host the 2016 US Australian Football League national championships on Oct. 15 and 16.

The event and parking will both be free.

The USAFL is the only representative of Australian football in the United States. The league is a volunteer-based nonprofit dedicated to growing the sport of Australian football and Australian culture itself in the United States. It was founded in 1997. The league saw 17% growth in 2015 and hit its mandate to have 50% of its athletes be of American nationality.

Professional Australian football players Dermott Brereton and Chris Wittman (Hawthorn Football Club) will conduct a coaching course on Oct. 14 and will be in attendance at the championships throughout the weekend.

There will also be a kids clinic held at PSC on Oct. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. The clinic is free and open to kids 4 and up. Registration is required. To register for the clinic, fill out this Google form.

For more information visit www.premiersportscampus.com or usafl.com/nationals/2016.