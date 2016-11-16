Premier Sports Campus the big winner in Showcase

The tops of tents were visible on the horizon, as a player from a Miami-based, youth soccer team bounced a ball from one knee to the other, completely mesmerized.

Not far away, a coach was giving an animated speech in Spanish while his kneeling players chewed on protein bars.

While those players prepared for their games, parents crowded around an assembly line of fields, some shouting complaints at the officials.

It was a scene during the first European Showcase by Luis Figo, which took place Nov. 11 through Nov. 13 at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch.

The tournament packed 140 teams into the three-day format. Those teams came from all over Florida and places beyond, including Argentina and Venezuela. The main draw was Figo, the 2001 FIFA World Player of the Year and winner of the Ballon d’Or at the 2000 World Cup.

Despite playing before most of the tournament's competitors were born, many of the players said they were familiar with him and his accomplishments. The goal of the tournament is to provide exposure for the players and to promote the game.

Antonio Saviano, the director of sports at Premier Sports Campus, said hosting a tournament with Figo's backing was a “dream come true.” He said the 140 teams were incredible for the first year of the event and the plan is to expand the scope of the event each successive year.

It is a sign Lakewood Ranch has burst on the scene as one of the nation's hotspots when it comes to competitive youth soccer? It just might be.

Lakewood Ranch Chargers U16 player Jaylen Besse dribbles the ball upfield.

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said the event will help turn Lakewood Ranch into a chief destination for those involved in the sport, and would therefore present an economic boon. It would be a hard point to argue for anyone who attended.

Rob Ferguson, the director of sales for Holiday Inn Lakewood Ranch, said about 2,200 hotel-room nights were generated by the showcase, a higher figure than Ferguson was expecting.

It’s not rocket science what happens next. The more soccer events the community hosts, and the bigger the events get, the more people travel to Lakewood Ranch and spend their money here.

Besides bringing money and exposure to a growing community, the tournament is expected to have a huge impact on the kids participating. Soccer is a beautiful game, and a growing one. At a time when sports like youth football and baseball are on the decline in America, soccer is picking up. Events like Figo’s showcase might create an opportunity for an East County player to showcase his or her talent on an international. That might just open the flood gates.

Carter Zilleckis, a 14-year-old playing on the Lakewood Ranch Chargers U16 team, said he learned a lot from watching the international players who were on hand. He said he picked up tips on on-the-field communication.

"I feel like I have to be better now,” Zilleckis said.

Unfortunately, the Chargers were one of the only local clubs playing in the event, along with teams from IMG Academy. However, it's just a starting point.

Baugh said the event will feature more teams from Lakewood Ranch next year, as word of the tournament’s success reaches the ears of local parents.

And you can bet the parents of players not from the area will spread stories of Premier Sports Campus, and about the local area's restaurants and tourist-friendly amenities. Juan Iturria, the coach of a team from Argentina, said this was the first time any of his players had been to the United States and that they were thrilled by the Lakewood Ranch area. He noted the pristine condition of the soccer fields.

“It’s been a pleasure being here for the tournament,” Iturria said. “This should be used as an example for others. We are very proud to represent Argentina.”

Considering how soccer-crazy Argentina is, that’s high praise. It bodes well for future events that the international teams are walking away from the weekend impressed.

The metaphorical soccer map now features a pin at Lakewood Ranch, FL.