Premier Sotheby's closes highest-priced condominium sale

The highest-priced condominium sale in Sarasota officially closed as of Feb. 7.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty announced that The Grand Terrace Residence of AQUA closed at $7,790,000, along with five other waterfront condominiums. Cheryl Loeffler and Joel Schemmel of the Sarasota-Downtown office will continue to market the remaining two residences, a statement from the realty group said.

AQUA is located at Golden Gate Point directly overlooking Sarasota Bay. The condominiums were designed by Guy Peterson Office for Architecture of Sarasota, developed by Jonathan and Cynthia McCague and built by General Contractor BCBE Construction of Naples. Premier Sotheby’s is the exclusive sales and marketing firm for AQUA, the statement said.

The Grand Terrace Residence is comprised of levels four and five of AQUA with 7,504 square feet of living space and 3,963 square-feet of terrace space. The closing price does not include the cost to combine the two floors and customize the residence, the statement said.

“This is an exquisite property and it not surprising that it commanded the top sales price in the area,” said Loeffler, sales associate with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in the statement. “Golden Gate Point has become one of Sarasota’s most desirable locations.”

The residence overlooks Sarasota Bay and is close to all of downtown’s restaurants and shops, Schemmel said in the statement. The AQUA tower includes a full-time concierge, two private elevator entrances, enclosed private two-car garages, a temperature-controlled wine room with secured individual vaults, a Technogym fitness center and separate yoga studios and a private massage and facial salon. Residents also have access to a heated waterfront pool and putting green and private boat slips with lifts.