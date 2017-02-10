Polo club holding contest for free lesson

This Sunday, the Sarasota Polo Club at Lakewood Ranch is holding a halftime contest for a free polo lesson.

The award will be given to whoever can hit a ball off of a wooden horse the farthest. The contest will take place during halftime of Sunday's polo match. Interested participants can sign up for the contest in the gift shop before the second chukker.

The club is also holding a "Show Me Your Love" tailgate contest on Sunday. There are three categories to be judged: Best Love Potion, Overall Red/Love Decor, and Best Cupid Outfit.

For more information on either contest, call the club at 941-907-0000.