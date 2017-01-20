Plymouth Harbor announces new board of trustees member

Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay announced the newest member of its board of trustees on Jan. 19.

Myron Robinson will serve as the designated representative of the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Sarasota, which is the church that founded Plymouth Harbor. Robinson has been a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ for seven years and served as a deacon, vice moderator, and past moderate of the church council, a news release from Plymouth Harbor said.

Robinson has served as president and CEO of various Urban League affiliates over the last 37 years. He was also a consultant to the National Urban League in New York City and was a marketing and senior sales executive for AT&T. Prior to coming to Sarasota in 2009, Robinson was an executive-in-residence at the School of Urban Affairs at Cleveland State University.

Aside from his working career, Robinson has an extensive volunteer career. He served on numerous boards in Cleveland ranging from John Carroll University to university hospitals. He is past chair of the board of directors for Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and currently serves on the boards for the Manatee County Library and the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, according to Plymouth Harbor’s statement.