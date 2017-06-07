Players Theatre writes new chapter in Lakewood Ranch

Children were thrilled when Jack climbed the beanstalk, and now they can experience an even bigger adventure as a different Jack faces adventures with his friend, Annie.

The Players Centre for Performing Arts will make its debut June 10 in Lakewood Ranch with the start of its Storytelling Theatre at the Ranch, or STAR, series. The program blends live theater and encourages reading by pairing a book with a live performance based on that book.

Players actors Logan Junkins and Eliza Engle will portray Jack and Annie from the children’s book series “The Magic Tree House” throughout the STAR series.

If you go Storytelling Theatre at the Ranch When: 10 a.m. to noon June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14 Where: Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Sarasota, in the clubhouse For: Ages 5 to 12 What: The Players Centre for Performing Arts actors will depict Jack and Annie from “The Magic Tree House” book series. The June 10 performance will be based on the book “Dinosaurs Before Dark.” Books are available for purchase. Show targets ages 5 to 12. Cost: $15 per person per show with a book; or $10 per person per show without a book Reservations: 365-2494 Information: theplayers.org

Actors will use minimal sets and props as they interact with children ages 5 to 12, and children can take home a copy of the day’s performance-inspiring book to read at home. The book series also has worksheets and other resources that parents can use for followup and education.

“This is about kids using their imaginations,” said Michelle Bianchi, managing director and CEO of The Players Centre. “When we read a book, we all imagine things differently.

“We’re going to be the introduction to hooking kids on reading and to an interest in live theater,” Bianchi said. “I hope it grows into one of our staple programs. It’s really filling a need in the community.”

The idea for STAR developed as Monica Onstad, director of community relations for Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, and Bianchi brainstormed about how to educate the public about The Players and its move to Lakewood Ranch. The 87-year-old Sarasota group, formerly called The Players Theatre, announced in May 2016 it would sell its Sarasota Bayfront property and plant itself in the downtown of Lakewood Ranch’s future 5,144-home, 5,500-acre Waterside at Lakewood Ranch project, located east of Interstate 75 and south of the Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park.

Onstad thought back on previous conversations she had during meetings for the Lakewood Ranch Events and Program Coordination Committee. Groups such as the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, Lakewood Ranch Main Street, the Sarasota Polo Club, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and other groups that regularly plan events on the Ranch brainstorm, share news and utilize a centralized calendar. The group had talked about how a children’s bookstore on Lakewood Ranch Main Street, Little Bookworms, used to have a story time for children before closing in August 2011.

“We saw a need for children’s programming,” Onstad said.

Then, the idea came.

“We were struggling with getting out there — that we were coming and who we are,” Bianchi said. “We said, ‘Let’s pick a series of books and tie it to acting.’ It will connect kids with reading and live theater.”

Bianchi knew right away she wanted Junkins to portray Jack, and he was up for the task. He picked the book series, after a week’s worth of hunting through children’s literature. He also picked his Annie counterpart.

“We could have booked out a whole year because of how much we want to do,” Bianchi said.

Bianchi said she hopes the event will become a community staple and introduces Lakewood Ranch residents to The Players’ other offerings, including its summer camp programs, its shows and its acting and other classes, which it one day will bring to Lakewood Ranch.