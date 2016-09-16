Pirates land new, full-time mascot

Although Braden River sophomore Haily Young had campaigned for the job, she was having a moment of consternation as she gazed upon the costume for the Pirates' mascot.

She had some huge shoes to fill.

One of Haily Young's toughest jobs was moving the mascot's huge feet.

No, really. Those were some huge shoes.

"They are like clown shoes," said Young, who then flashed a big smile that showed why she has become so popular with her classmates.

For years, Braden River has filled its mascot's role on a game-by-game basis with whatever warm body was willing to shoulder the load for a few hours.

"We would have games where we wouldn't have anyone in a mascot's uniform," said Braden River teacher Dan McLean, whose duties as head of student government include being in charge of the mascot's suit. "Then I heard Haily wanted to play the mascot on a regular basis. I'm curious to see how she does."

Young donned the uniform on Sept. 9 for the first time when the Pirates' football team crushed Ida Baker 42-14. One of McLean's concerns was whether she could handle the weight and size of the costume.

Haily Young

"It's a huge Pirate's head," Young said after donning the uniform. "It's like wearing a football helmet. Well, at least it doesn't smell."

Everything about the costume is huge, including the shoes. Young had her friends, including fellow sophomore Audrey Bennett, at her side to direct her through the crowd when she was having trouble with vision.

Bennett said Young will excel in the role.

"She is, like, quiet in class, but when she gets into character, she really can express herself," Bennett said. "I didn't even know she knew how to 'whip' and 'dab.'"

Young tried to trot out some of the standard dance moves and more as she was hoping to impress Braden River's administration as they decide whether she is the right person to handle the mascot duties for a football program that has become a state powerhouse.

"I was a little nervous because I thought I might run out of moves," she said. "My heart was beating fast. But I had a lot of friends come out to cheer me on."

Young might be able to shake things up at Braden River, at least where those big shoes are concerned.

"I just thought it would be really fun," Young said. "I'm outgoing and this would be a great chance to let my creative side shine. I'm a drama student."

Whether good or bad, Young toils somewhat anonymously when she dons the uniform. She is not allowed to take off the Pirate's head in public, even though many of her classmates know who is inside. Of course, being anonymous even lets her get a bit more wild.

Audrey Bennett said her friend, Haily Young, knows how to express herself.

"When I first meet someone, I'm a little shy (without the mascot's suit)," she said. "I don't want to freak anyone out. But with this, they aren't going to see me."

The school's administrators will be watching, though, and that's OK with Young.

"I think if they see I am having fun, being silly, everything will be OK," she said. "They will be proud."

Young pick up her sword and hook and headed toward the fans in the bleachers. As a mascot, she won't have to answer any questions.

"I get to say 'Arrr' a lot," she said. "That's about it."