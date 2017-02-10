Pirates and LECOM announce ballpark naming-rights agreement

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) have announced a naming-rights agreement for the club’s spring training home in Bradenton.

As part of a 15-year naming rights agreement, the former McKechnie Field will now be known as LECOM Park.

"LECOM Park is our organization’s southern home and we are proud to announce this agreement with a respected and established brand that has roots in Western Pennsylvania and has quickly become a leader in education in the Bradenton area,” Pirates President Frank Coonelly said. “LECOM shares our mission to help develop young people into highly trained professionals so that they can pursue their dreams. LECOM also shares our commitment to community and we look forward to partnering with LECOM to continue to invest in improving the lives of others in our Bradenton community.”

The Pirates also announced that the home clubhouse at LECOM Park will now be called the Bill McKechnie Home Clubhouse to continue to recognize and honor the Pittsburgh-area native, former Bradenton resident and Hall of Fame manager Bill McKechnie. The Pirates opened the newly renovated one-story 22,500 square foot clubhouse in 2015 as part of a major capital improvement project to LECOM Park.

Bradenton has hosted Pirates spring training every year since 1969. In addition to spring training, LECOM Park is home to the Bradenton Marauders, the Pirates’ Single-A affiliate in the Florida State League.