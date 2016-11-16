Pig carcasses cause Sarasota traffic backup

All lanes of I-75 in Sarasota County are open as of 10:38 a.m.

Earlier: According to social media posts, I-75 is currently backed up due to a load of pig carcasses that have spilled onto the highway near its intersection with Fruitville Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Greg Bueno, the incident occurred at 8:05 a.m.

“Motorist are encouraged to drive with patience and expect traffic congestion in the area,” Bueno said in a news release.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.