Pedestrian run over after lying down on State Road 70

A Bradenton man is dead after lying down in middle of State Road 70 and being hit by an oncoming vehicle around 11:37 p.m. Nov. 2.

A Florida Highway Patrol report states 60-year-old Kenneth Hendry, of Bradenton, walked from the sidewalk on State Road 70, near its intersection with Interstate 75, and lay on the ground in the center lane.

An unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on State Road 70, approaching the overpass, struck Hendry and failed to stop. A second vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet driven by 55-year-old Colette Henriett Ann, then struck the pedestrian. The Chevrolet was moved from the point of contact prior to the investigator's arrival.

Anyone with information should call Cpl. Kimberly Benavidez at 751-8350.