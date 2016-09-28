Passing by Post-it A galactic and fictional war is being waged on the windows of an office visible from Fruitville Road. Arcade classics like Pac- Man and Space Invaders are posted in the windows of a suite located within the HuB on the corner of Fruitville Road and Goodrich Avenue. The images are made out of Post-its of varying colors and cling to the windows in the office of Offrs.com. The artists behind the creations are the children of employees who frequently visit the office.

Calling all housepets

Attention, Sarasota County pets.



It’s time to get real for the fifth annual “The Real Housepets of Sarasota County.” The Humane Society of Sarasota County invites you to vote on your favorite cat or dog participating in the contest now through the Oct. 14 deadline.

Every vote is a $1 donation to the animals at the shelter that are still looking for a place to call home. The theme for this year is pets acting like humans. For the full rules and how to vote, visit my.360photocontest.com/hssc.