Parking manager on leave during nepotism investigation

The city has placed three staff members on administrative leave as it investigates the selection process for a public art project at the State Street parking garage — which resulted in a committee endorsing the parking manager’s son-in-law’s proposal.

Parking Manager Mark Lyons, Senior Planner Clifford Smith and Neighborhood and Development Services General Manager David Smith are all on paid leave, city spokeswoman Jan Thornburg said. The city disclosed few other details as the investigation is ongoing, but confirmed the investigation is related to the April 12 Public Art Committee meeting.

At the meeting, the board considered five proposals for artwork at the State Street garage. The board narrowed the field to two favorites. With four members present, the group was deadlocked, and nobody was volunteering to change their vote.

At that point, Lyons came to the table and shared his assessment of the two remaining options. He said one option, from artist Michael Parker, would be hard for the city to maintain. He praised both submissions, but said Parker’s might not be entirely in line with the city’s goals, which was to provide wayfinding and enhance the interior of the garage.

“I see, logistically, challenges in seeing it all come to fruition,” Lyons said.

Board member Benjamin Grijalva subsequently changed his vote. The board recommended approval of the other choice, submitted by artist Mark Krucke.

“I’m willing to change mine after everything that was just said,” Grijalva said at the meeting.

Krucke is Lyons’ son-in-law — a fact that was not disclosed to the Public Art Committee, according to SRQ Magazine, which first reported the story. Clifford Smith and David Smith both work as staff liaisons with the Public Art Committee and participated in the selection process.

Krucke said multiple city staff members were aware of his relationship with Lyons. Because Lyons was not a voting member in the selection process, Krucke believed he did not have reason to disclose that information. Even after learning about the subsequent issues, Krucke thinks his work was selected on its own merit.

“I felt like I had the best proposal,” Krucke said. “I feel like I did the best I could; I was selected fairly. If anything happens, I feel like it’s because of my marital status. That’s troublesome.”

The city does not have a timeline for completing the investigation, but Thornburg said staff was working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.