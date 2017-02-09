Park Residences of Lido Key sells for $1.39 million

A condominium in Park Residences of Lido Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Park Residences Development LLC sold the Unit W202 condominium at 129 Taft Drive to Thomas and Amy Kovell, of West Chester, Pa., for $1.39 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,265 square feet of living area.

The Pierre

BVCO LLC sold the Unit 803 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to Sonam Wangdi Atuk, of Longboat Key, for $1,225,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $448,400 in 1990.

Beachplace III

Douglas and Charlene Nolan, of Monroe, Conn., sold their Unit 205 condominium at 1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Edgar Snyder, of Longboat Key, for $900,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2015.

The Beaches of Longboat Key South

924821 Ontario Ltd. sold the Unit 905 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to James Wares and Carol Ann Wares, trustees, of S. Lyon, Mich., for $750,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,100 in 1991.

Key Towers South

Fernando Pires sold his Unit 7-D condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michael & Nancy LLC for $749,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,403 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2003.

Buttonwood Drive

Malgorzata Jankowska and Wojciech Kaszubinski, of Prospect Heights, Ill., sold their home at 601 Buttonwood Drive to Warren and Emma Platt, of Suwanee, Ga., for $490,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,538 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2012.

Kingston Arms

Brian and Diane Moore, of Windsor, Conn., sold their Unit 6-A condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Joan Trice, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $301,500 in 2010.

St. Judes Apartments

Arthur Baer Jr. and Patricia Baer, trustees, of Sheldon, S.C., sold the Unit 21 condominium at 739 St. Judes Drive S. to Dennis Sherer, of Longboat Key, for $375,000. Built in 1967, it has one bedroom, one bath and 868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2013.

Sunrise Shores

John and Rosalie Gartner, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit S-201 condominium at 5220 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kevin and Kimberly Davis, of Naperville, Ill., for $314,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,145 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2016.

Long Beach

Joseph Avirett III, of Cathedral City, Calif., and Jeffrey Avirett, of Palmetto, sold their home at 561 Cedar St. to Gregory Petlowany, of Orangevale, Calif., and Jennie Boone, of Cameron Park, Calif., for $300,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 884 square feet of living area.