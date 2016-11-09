Park amenities open to public

Officials of Nathan Benderson Park hope the public will come and play a little while longer.

Sarasota County officially opened the Ronald A. Balducci Playground and Event Garden at Nathan Benderson Park Nov. 5.

The playground and garden is located at the northern end of the park. It is named after a relative of the Benderson family, owner of Benderson Development Co., developer of the University Town Center plazas along University Parkway, among other projects.

Children play on the new playground during opening ceremonies Nov. 5. Courtesy photo.

“The addition of the Ronald A. Balducci Playground and Event Garden adds one more element to the extraordinary facilities that make up Nathan Benderson Park,” said Robert J. Sullivan, president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates (SANCA), the nonprofit that manages the park.“Staff is already developing programming ideas incorporating the playground and event garden for this coming year.”

For more information, visit nathanbendersonpark.org.