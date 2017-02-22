Osprey nest removed from New Pass Bridge

An osprey nest was removed from the New Pass Bridge on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) removed the nest, which had been constructed above the draw portion of the bridge, because it was obscuring a traffic signal, said Robin Stublen, a spokesman for FDOT.

The nest was abandoned, Stublen added.

According to Stublen, FDOT has a district-wide permit to remove osprey nests from department-owned poles at any time, but if ospreys are actively nesting, a wildlife biologist accompanies FDOT during the removal.

This biologist advises FDOT on how to safely relocate active nests, Stublen explained.

FDOT could not provide information on how often osprey nests are removed from the New Pass Bridge.