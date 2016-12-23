Ormond family donates 100 turkey dinners to family for Christmas dinner

The Lesters are at it again. The Ormond Beach family continued their Christmas tradition of donating 100 turkey dinners to families at the Jewish Federation's Jerry Doliner Food Bank.

Becky Lester said they raised funds by collecting “Change for Change” in two of their local churches and a GoFundMe account.

The sides for the dinners were collected Ormond Presbyterian, Grace Lutheran, Hope Lutheran, All Saints Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran. They also received contributions from Good Samaritan Society Florida Lutheran in DeLand.

"We were approved for an Action Team through Thrivent Financial, with which we planned to enhance the dinners with fresh fruit," Lester said. "We ordered the fruit through Perrine’s and were pleasantly surprised when we picked it up that there was no charge. They donated it to our cause."